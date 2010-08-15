Scott Webb

CAF FTW

photoshop content-aware fill photo editing
This is after content-aware fill did it's thing. Wickedly happy with how it worked out. The wires actually went all the way across the image and now gone. Boomshakalaka

Rebound of
Photo Chopping
Posted on Aug 15, 2010
I'm a photographer exploring creativity

