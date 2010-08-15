Scott Webb

Photo Chopping

Scott Webb
Scott Webb
  • Save
Photo Chopping photoshop polygonal lasso selection content-aware fill
Download color palette

Selecting the junk I don't want in my photograph of a local building. Soon to see how rad the photoshop content-aware fill tool will treat it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2010
Scott Webb
Scott Webb
I'm a photographer exploring creativity

More by Scott Webb

View profile
    • Like