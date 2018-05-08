Overtime with Josh and Katie Emrich

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Episode 35 of Overtime features Josh and Katie Emrich of @Emrich Office This Indianapolis-based husband and wife team run an incredible design studio while raising four kids. They do amazing identity branding work for clients like Bottle Logic, Keymaster Games, Turner Dairy, and more. Warning: this episode is going to make you want to buy a bottle of milk (even if you don’t drink milk), just because of the branding.
In this episode, Josh and Katie share what it’s like to start your own business to spend more time with family, what fuels their passion for working with family brands, the importance of cultivating relationships with clients, and more. This episode is brought to you by Wix.