Overtime with Josh and Katie Emrich

Episode 35 of Overtime features Josh and Katie Emrich of @Emrich Office This Indianapolis-based husband and wife team run an incredible design studio while raising four kids. They do amazing identity branding work for clients like Bottle Logic, Keymaster Games, Turner Dairy, and more. Warning: this episode is going to make you want to buy a bottle of milk (even if you don’t drink milk), just because of the branding.

In this episode, Josh and Katie share what it’s like to start your own business to spend more time with family, what fuels their passion for working with family brands, the importance of cultivating relationships with clients, and more. This episode is brought to you by Wix.