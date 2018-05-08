Abinash Mohanty

Content Section - UX Flashcard

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Content Section - UX Flashcard web dashboard ux ui typography logo illustration icon flat design branding app
Content Section - UX Flashcard web dashboard ux ui typography logo illustration icon flat design branding app
Download color palette
  1. content_-_ux_flashcard_2x.png
  2. content_-_ux_flashcard_4x.png

Happy Tuesday Dribbblers 😎

I was quite occupied, and for which I couldn’t able to post anything in last couple of days. However, here is another content section of the UX flashcard project that you’ve already seen in the past. I will have more shots to upload. So stay tuned, and have a great day ahead.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Dashboard ux flashcard day night version 2x
Rebound of
Dashboard - UX Flashcard - Day and Night Version
By Abinash Mohanty
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like