Visualising Mujicomp

Visualising Mujicomp
Another slide for my talk - this one is attempting to illustrate Matt Jones' concept of 'Mujicomp' - simple, clean, elegant ubiquitous computing that you'd be comfortable to bring into your home.

Posted on Aug 15, 2010
