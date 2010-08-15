Jared Verdi

Travveling App Icon

Travveling App Icon travveling iphone ios icon
Very excited to announce that Travveling, our iPhone client for Dribbble was just submitted to the App Store for approval! Here's the first taste -- the application icon.

Posted on Aug 15, 2010
