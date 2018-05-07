Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New landing page for the Compass of Design Community

New landing page for the Compass of Design Community branding agency typeface font typography community website browser web ux ui web design landing page
I'm currently working on a better landing page for what we have over at Compass of Design for our community page.

The original design only updated a tiny bit at a time, but as we are working on a 2.0 of the community, the site should receive a full 2.0 as well. You can find updates here, and an announcement when it's live. (:

