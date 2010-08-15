Ethan McClean

Screen Shot 2010 08 15 At 16.55.21

Ethan McClean
Ethan McClean
  • Save
Screen Shot 2010 08 15 At 16.55.21 egg yolk commuter illustration
Download color palette

Yolk returns home after a hard day at the office. Having fun with illustrator...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2010
Ethan McClean
Ethan McClean

More by Ethan McClean

View profile
    • Like