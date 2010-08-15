Will Hindson

Lemon sketches

lemon sketch illustration pen ink concept identity
Well, here's my first shot, and it's a busy one - I thought I'd collect a few of the illustrations that will hopefully be making up the new website for the design agency I work for. You guessed it, we're called Lemon.

I'll probably upload some more shots of the work in progress layout at some point too. Glad to be finally dribbbling - I should say also a big thanks to Eric Grossnickle who drafted me!

Aug 15, 2010
