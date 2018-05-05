Dan Lehman

Bigfoot WIP

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Bigfoot WIP 3 color 2 color retro bigfoot sasquatch line illustration cut
Download color palette

bigfoot illustration in the works — quick shading experiment

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2018
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like