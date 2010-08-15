Parthiban Mohanraj

Developer Icon

Parthiban Mohanraj
Parthiban Mohanraj
  • Save
Developer Icon developer icon sketch mac
Download color palette

The final icon is now complete. Just a couple of things different from the concept sketch. Basically the screwdriver and app icon wouldn't make much sense for an icon based around web development, so I changed that to keyboard/mouse with a blueprint of a web layout in the final icon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2010
Parthiban Mohanraj
Parthiban Mohanraj

More by Parthiban Mohanraj

View profile
    • Like