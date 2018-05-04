Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jezreel Callejas
Jezreel Callejas
Jezreel Callejas for Siege Media
Good ol' Steve assemble avengers marvel illustration comic
In honor of Free Comic Book Day, the stylings of the legendary Bruce Timm, and Thanos, here's a shot of Cap sharing some words of wisdom!

Posted on May 4, 2018
