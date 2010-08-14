Marty (Gulopine), Greg and myself entered the annual DjangoDash again this year. For those who are unfamiliar, the Dash is a 48-hour contest to build the best site, in Django of course.

Our project was one of Marty's ideas—Frankenboxen. In a nutshell: it is a site for planning, building and showcasing custom-built PCs.

Unfortunately, due to... life... we decided that there was no way that we would finish the Dash this year. So Frankenboxen shall swim in the deadpool until we pick it up again. At the least, you get to see what my direction was going to be.