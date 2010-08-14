Kev Adamson

Go Team Go!

Go Team Go! illustration montage
Trying the globe full colour. Also fixed the shadow on the bottom guy. Plus this shot shows the whole illustration.

May still have a play with their clothes colours.

Rebound of
Go Team!
By Kev Adamson
Posted on Aug 14, 2010
