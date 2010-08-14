Rumsey Taylor

Shanghai Express / poster

Shanghai Express / poster
The headline typeface is "Eloquent Pro," a transcription of Herb Lubalin's yet-to-be-digitized "Pistilli Roman," which has what is arguably the most decadently kitschy ampersand ever. The latter has an interesting history you can read about here.

Posted on Aug 14, 2010
