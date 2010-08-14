Work in progress on a personal project.

Will be part of / in support of a logo I'm also designing.

Not sure whether to do more with the globe, and I'm also planning on trying a few colour combinations.

* Would like to point out that ANY feedback / comments / suggestions / encouragement / critique ALWAYS welcome on ANY of my shots. Unlike a small minority of pixel wasting troll-like members, I get the idea of Dribbble and also value feedback. Peace out.