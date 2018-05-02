JBL CUSTOM

Trending designs to inspire you
Handmade custom job for Biogenesis Bagó. The speaker is a present for company customers. I used a stencil technique blended with two different colors of spray. In total, 200 speakers are made. You can see some photos of the process in my Behance www.behance.net/rafaeldoone :D