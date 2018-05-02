Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rafael Gomes

JBL CUSTOM

JBL CUSTOM stencil spray speaker custom jbl
Handmade custom job for Biogenesis Bagó. The speaker is a present for company customers. I used a stencil technique blended with two different colors of spray. In total, 200 speakers are made. You can see some photos of the process in my Behance www.behance.net/rafaeldoone :D

Posted on May 2, 2018
