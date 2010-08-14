Biz Cards that use Analytics

I asked myself "How can I get more people to visit my website from my business card?"

So I designed my cards with an interactive element that asks people to go to a specific URL and enter their reservation code. This gives me trackable data to see if people are indeed going from card to web.

What makes it work though isn't technology, but brand engagement. Being creative and whimsical is inspiring people to act.

Read more about how I designed my biz cards to increase web traffic here. Feedback?