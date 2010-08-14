Biz Cards that use Analytics

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I asked myself "How can I get more people to visit my website from my business card?"
So I designed my cards with an interactive element that asks people to go to a specific URL and enter their reservation code. This gives me trackable data to see if people are indeed going from card to web.
What makes it work though isn't technology, but brand engagement. Being creative and whimsical is inspiring people to act.
Read more about how I designed my biz cards to increase web traffic here. Feedback?