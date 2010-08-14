Ian Murchison

Lumberjack'd

Ian Murchison
Ian Murchison
  • Save
Lumberjack'd
Download color palette

Skateboard concept. Actual model can be found here http://www.flickr.com/photos/unleashedlive/4531829394/in/set-72157622402971070/ it's cast in solid aluminum (it weighs a ton!)

Posted on Aug 14, 2010
Ian Murchison
Ian Murchison

More by Ian Murchison

View profile
    • Like