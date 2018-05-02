Website menu motion / made with InVision Studio

Menu motion for an upcoming project. The UX challenge was to create a user friendly navigation with 3 vertical submenus. I have been using movement to catch the user's eyes on key elements and gives a natural touch to the navigation.

Menu concept inspired by the @Impossible Bureau website and their cool navigation.

Cool paint textures by Laura Krantz.(https://unsplash.com/@lurm)

