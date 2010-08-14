Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Consume for iPhone, Retina display elements

Consume for iPhone, Retina display elements iphone iphone 4 retina display dark blue purple interface ui
Some elements I'm working on for the next Consume update, which should be nice and crisp on the iPhone 4's Retina display. There's definitely some things I should have done better when building the original 320px wide design (months ago), but everything should be ok now to scale to huge sizes now.

How have you been handling iPhone 4 designs or designs that need to scale?

(This document is entirely solid colour and gradient shape layers with layer styles. The pattern overlays were built at two sizes—the patterns are the only bitmaps in the file.)

Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Posted on Aug 14, 2010
Makers of Snowflake, iStat Menus and Skala.

