iPhone app WIP_2

Back with a second version! Full view here: http://cl.ly/1zJL

I've been through some adjustments on the design and on the usability after the client first review and thanks to your feedbacks.

About the scrubbing feature, which is similar to Movie.app on iDevices, the client is actually concerned about using it since it might get rejected. Not sure about that, but I'm already working on a new alternative which is less intuitive but "safer".

Posted on Aug 14, 2010
