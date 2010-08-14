Von Glitschka

Honker

Honker vector illustration tata
This was projected at full screen at my HOW Design presentation. I was making the point how seemingly derogatory "Slang" terms like "Honkers" can be used appropriately for concepts. http://snipurl.com/5alarm_concepts

Posted on Aug 14, 2010
