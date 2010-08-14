Scott Boms

Heidelberg

Heidelberg polymer letterpress print lls inked epic national
Inked up polymer plate for the now finalized version of a couple previous shots.

Publicly for sale at LL&S right after Typecon and once I sort out shipping costs.

Posted on Aug 14, 2010
