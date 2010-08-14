Kate Anderson

Navigation - Pixel Nourish v2

Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson
  • Save
Navigation - Pixel Nourish v2 navigation dropdown work in progress icons green web design museo
Download color palette

Gah - been struggling with the dropdown for an hour or so now. Now that I've uploaded this, I'm not so sure about the padding between each item, but something else just doesn't seem right.

Thoughts?

87a5da91e5bdd086cc95a55e17383567
Rebound of
Pixel Nourish v2
By Kate Anderson
View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2010
Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson

More by Kate Anderson

View profile
    • Like