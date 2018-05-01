M S Brar

Paytm Redesign

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Paytm Redesign wallet simple redesign paytm wallet paytm money verfication design concept clean app
Paytm Redesign wallet simple redesign paytm wallet paytm money verfication design concept clean app
Paytm Redesign wallet simple redesign paytm wallet paytm money verfication design concept clean app
Download color palette
  1. paytm_redesigned.jpg
  2. hd.jpg
  3. shot.jpg

Hope you like it.

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like