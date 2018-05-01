Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk

Foundation Marketplace Weekly Inspiration Alternative Version

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Foundation Marketplace Weekly Inspiration Alternative Version whitespace grid foundation marketplace ui ux web red white product inspiration
Download color palette

Guys,

I am glad to share with you the alternative version of the weekly inspiration page for the very cool editorial marketplace project.

Eager to hear your feedback :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Dribbble 2 still 2x
Rebound of
Foundation Marketplace Weekly Inspiration Page
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2018
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Art Director & Awwwards Judge
Hire Me

More by Zhenya Rynzhuk

View profile
    • Like