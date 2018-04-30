Five Peaks Brewing Company Logo

Darian Rosebrook

Here's part of a logo system that we created for a smalltown brewer here in Washington. Simple, bold, and local. This brewer was making a small batch of beer for the locals around Mount Baker.

With plans to expand and grow their brand into something more established, they enlisted our help to come up with design strategy around their goals and structure in order to create a strong, but a familiar brand.

