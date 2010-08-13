38one

Kinsley And Associates T-shirt

Kinsley And Associates T-shirt
Madison is the only place I know of, where the most of the student population (50k) moves apartments practically on a single day (or two) on or around the 16th of August. Apparently, it's called 'the turnover' - http://bit.ly/9dkJC6

People at Kinsley And Associates (http://kinsleyandassociates.com/) dealing with property management will be wearing these over the next few days.

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
