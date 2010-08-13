The Touch Pets Cats website launched today! This is a section of the final design which is now live. Feel free to check it out and let me know what you think!

The website was designed with the TPC UI in mind, so things like buttons and frames are very similar to what you'll find in game when it gets approved.

Also, for some added fun, try resizing your browser window when you visit the site and watch what happens to the rooms in the header. :D I had a lot of fun coding that. My boss likened me to an Inception architect when I showed it to him.