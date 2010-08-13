🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Touch Pets Cats website launched today! This is a section of the final design which is now live. Feel free to check it out and let me know what you think!
The website was designed with the TPC UI in mind, so things like buttons and frames are very similar to what you'll find in game when it gets approved.
Also, for some added fun, try resizing your browser window when you visit the site and watch what happens to the rooms in the header. :D I had a lot of fun coding that. My boss likened me to an Inception architect when I showed it to him.