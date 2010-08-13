Ian Storm Taylor

FeedReporter Suggestion

Ian Storm Taylor
Ian Storm Taylor
  • Save
FeedReporter Suggestion feedreporter mac rss
Download color palette

Just a though, might not really be necessary to deviate from the default Mac unread count badges. (Gives it more of a Mac feel like Tim mentioned.)

Bc3a0d066d67e2e79b05d81bb3f788d6
Rebound of
FeedReporter v.3
By Matthew Skiles
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Ian Storm Taylor
Ian Storm Taylor

More by Ian Storm Taylor

View profile
    • Like