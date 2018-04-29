Mark Moore

Agatha The Red

Agatha The Red pin up girl pinup print character design vector warrior curvy female character
Working on some new character prints.

The theme is pinup girls with swords.

Posted on Apr 29, 2018
Illustrator & Designer
