Maleika E. A.

The Great Monologue Revised

Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.
  • Save
The Great Monologue Revised retro vintage blog illustration wordpress wp
Download color palette

Have added some light sources to the header illustration and type. Doesn't feel as "dead" now.

Not sure about ChuckFive typeface for the heading. Lowercase looks sloppy, uppercase is a lot more polished.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.

More by Maleika E. A.

View profile
    • Like