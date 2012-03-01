Joost van der Ree

Stacks

Joost van der Ree
Joost van der Ree
  • Save
Stacks scrivener ui concept
Stacks scrivener ui concept
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_9.png
  2. Project_-_Movie_-_Stack_view.png

My favorite one. When the stacks are clicked they open like this, of course based on iOS UI.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2012
Joost van der Ree
Joost van der Ree

More by Joost van der Ree

View profile
    • Like