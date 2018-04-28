Valera Pevnev

In-person signing — Introduction Modal

Valera Pevnev
Valera Pevnev
Hire Me
  • Save
In-person signing — Introduction Modal modals pandadoc message welcome screen dialog intro
In-person signing — Introduction Modal modals pandadoc message welcome screen dialog intro
Download color palette
  1. welcome.gif
  2. welcome.png

We’re delivering a new way to sign documents. This dialog welcomes the recipient before signing the document.

Soon at @PandaDoc 🐼
Cool animations by @Darya

P.S. What do you think about this UI?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2018
Valera Pevnev
Valera Pevnev
Designer
Hire Me

More by Valera Pevnev

View profile
    • Like