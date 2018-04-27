Samantha Pede
Dribbble

20% off Dribbble shop for helping improve Dribbble!

Samantha Pede
Dribbble
Samantha Pede for Dribbble
Hire Us
  • Save
20% off Dribbble shop for helping improve Dribbble! portfolio shots research dribbble user feedback usability testing panel study
Download color palette

We're working on improving how you upload and showcase your work on Dribbble. We got a ton of great responses via our survey earlier this week and are now looking to learn a bit more by seeing how you use the upload flow. If you're a player and have 5 minutes to spare, we'd love your thoughts and feedback. [UPDATE: this study has concluded. Thank your great feedback and for being a part of the Dribbble community!]

Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.
Hire Us

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like