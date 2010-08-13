Micah Rich

HQueue 4.0

Micah Rich
Micah Rich
  • Save
HQueue 4.0 iphone icon hulu
Download color palette

while i'm updating hqueue (and by updating i mean rewriting from scratch), i thought i'd give the icon another go. i've been trying to come up with a clever way to merge hulu's h shape with a q shape since i thought the app up, and while i don't think this is genius, i think it's pretty good.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Micah Rich
Micah Rich

More by Micah Rich

View profile
    • Like