Andy Rossi

Amazing! (with a little more polish)

Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi
  • Save
Amazing! (with a little more polish) ui graph
Download color palette

Adding more polish to the basic graph shapes...

4fd45750c394b559ba45c134c7eef781
Rebound of
Amazing!
By Andy Rossi
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi

More by Andy Rossi

View profile
    • Like