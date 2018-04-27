Imagination Power

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Guys! Happy Friday to all ;)
This illustration is based on Robert Fulghum Thoughts :
I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge. That myth is more potent than history. That dreams are more powerful than facts. That hope always triumphs over experience. That laughter is the only cure for grief. And I believe that love is stronger than death.
Download this wallpaper for your desktop and mobile :)
