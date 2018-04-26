Product Launch

Trending designs to inspire you
This is an illustration I made to commemorate public launch of our product Microsoft PowerApps. Since the launch was colliding with Halloween, you can see find some elements being cleverly used in this illustration. This illustration went on the back of event hoodies.