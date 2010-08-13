Fuzzco™

Minimal Checkout minimal cart e-commerce helvetica georgia black red grey
Our first custom Big Cartel shop was CSSed today. Very minimal. Enjoying the simplicity. This is the cart view. The light grey background and red × show the hover state of a row.

Also to note, that's some 'spencive merchandise.

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
