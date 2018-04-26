Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Giannis

Calculator for iPad

Ben Giannis
Ben Giannis
  • Save
Calculator for iPad ios app concept iphone x notch ui dark dailyui calculator ipad
Download color palette

#DailyUI #003

My concept of what a native iPad Calculator app would look like, with the addition of green buttons instead of orange

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2018
Ben Giannis
Ben Giannis
UI/UX Designer and iOS Developer

More by Ben Giannis

View profile
    • Like