Isle Of Dogs — Food & Trash

Isle Of Dogs — Food & Trash illustration drawing knife sardines fish sushi dog bowl apple core trash
Selection of food and trash illustrations from my comprehensive Isle of Dogs pattern.

There's the iconic Megasaki trash bags, a variety of sushi, dog food and treats, and some of the dogs' favorite meals, like Duke's green tea ice cream and King's birthday steak.
Oh, and maggots.

See more of this pattern, along with my entire Wes Anderson series, on my site.

Posted on Apr 26, 2018
