Natalia Baquero

Smartframe Educational video

Natalia Baquero
Natalia Baquero
  • Save
Smartframe Educational video b2b tech illustration animation promotional video after effects video
Download color palette

Morning guys!
These past months I have been working on a new challenge, an educational short video for Smartframe. It has been a really fun and cool project and today I am happy to share with you an intro of it.
Thank you! :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2018
Natalia Baquero
Natalia Baquero
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Natalia Baquero

View profile
    • Like