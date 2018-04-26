Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Loreta Isac

Female Director

Loreta Isac
Loreta Isac
  • Save
Female Director minimalist woman camera film character design illustration editorial
Female Director minimalist woman camera film character design illustration editorial
Download color palette
  1. dribble2.jpg
  2. dribble2b.jpg

Editorial Illustration for Harper's Bazaar Romania
https://www.behance.net/gallery/64867223/3-Exciting-Female-Directors

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2018
Loreta Isac
Loreta Isac

More by Loreta Isac

View profile
    • Like