Stickers Dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our stickerpack for Telegram with funny wolf named Valera, the corporate symbol of Devim. Valera likes punk rock, JavaScript, PHP and hugs. We do like him!
https://dribbble.com/turovarca
https://t.me/addstickers/ValeraLeDevim