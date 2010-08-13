Kelvin Farrell

Branding/Website

Kelvin Farrell
Kelvin Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding/Website website branding
Download color palette

New branding and potential colour scheme for my new website. Unsure myself on the colour. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Kelvin Farrell
Kelvin Farrell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kelvin Farrell

View profile
    • Like