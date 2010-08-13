Chris Koelle

Stephen (in progress, detail)

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
  • Save
Stephen (in progress, detail) bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn drawing black white red line
Download color palette

Crop of illustration in progress, a remix of several old masters paintings of the stoning of Stephen (Acts 6-8). I'm pleased with how this is coming along, it's much more sinister than I originally envisioned it...

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle

More by Chris Koelle

View profile
    • Like