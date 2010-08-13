Javier Ocasio

Zen Viewer 2

Zen Viewer 2 ipad ui design orange brown interface app ios
Small preview of Zen Viewer a file viewer, reader, organizer and recorder for iPad. Designed by interface design studio The Skins Factory and coded by Hachisoft. We are working hard on it and we are The Skins Factory so you will see different themes too. ;-)

App Store: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/zen-viewer-hd/id413108517?mt=8

http://www.zenviewer.com

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
