Working on the BIGASS footer for the new site. Obviously the goal here is to entice customers to contact us for work. Very subtle textured background is the new black.

Phone number in Lobster typeface, email in Museo Sans. Not really a fan of the @ symbol, but it's different and works for now. I love the flow of the numbers and I'm happy with the 45° alternating stripes. Pretty sure a blind man could see this phone number from outer space.

Yes, this is the real phone number. I charge 99¢ a minute. THOUGHTS? CONCERNS? ASL?